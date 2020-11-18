Jason Francis is the face of Loewe Ken Price Capsule Collection

The handsome Jason Francis stars in Loewe Ken Price‘s capsule lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of creative direction were Jonathan Anderson and M/M Paris, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, and set design by Piers Hanmer. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. Casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

“Ken Price (1935 – 2012) was a Californian artist, born and raised in Los Angeles, whose esoteric style defied categorization. Calling on eclectic influences from Mexican folk art to erotica and surf culture, his output included vibrant landscapes that have become the focus of our capsule collection – a selection of limited edition ready-to-wear, iconic bags and accessories.” – from Loewe

