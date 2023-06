K-pop group ENHYPEN takes the cover story of ELLE MAN Korea Magazine‘s June 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yoon Ji Yong. In charge of styling was Seyoon Ji, with set design from Kwon Dohyung, and art direction by Kim Ryeoeun. Beauty is work of hair stylists Jeon Hoon and Ahn Chiyoon, and makeup artist Kwon Sojeong.

Photography © Yoon Ji Yong for Elle Man Korea, read more at elle.co.kr