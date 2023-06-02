REPRESENT Summer Capsule 2023 Collection

British luxury streetwear brand Represent unveiled its Summer Capsule 2023 Collection that fuses relaxed silhouettes and neutral tones in a way that highlights effortless sophistication. The collection brings a variety of brand-new styles, including new pieces such as the khaki and black parachute pants, the knitted tank, and the ottoman shirt. In addition, the brand reimagined some of their styles for the season, including the utility pant in khaki and cream, the yacht shirt in black, khaki, and cream, and a selection of luxury jersey pieces featuring the subtly embroidered Represent international logo in soft pastel pink, blue, and grey. These faded hues offer a striking contrast to the color-blocking palette featured in the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection, allowing for even more styling options.

To complement these sophisticated styles, the capsule features a selection of new accessories, including the black and cream bucket hat, the black slim initial sunglasses, and the powder blue, pink, black, and sesame silk bandana, as well as the exquisite 3D initial pendant in silver and gold, three new caps designed in collaboration with New Era in color combinations of cream/powder blue, khaki/cream, and sesame/pink. Two new purse styles, the leather camera purse and the leather tote bag, are both available in sesame and black. The Summer Capsule is perfectly complemented by two additional colorways of the brand’s popular bully sneaker, coming in sesame and khaki, these softer hues beautifully balance the shoe’s bold silhouette, making it an ideal choice for Summer styling.