Discover Giorgio Armani Mare Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Italian luxury house GIORGIO ARMANI unveiled its Mare Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign starring supermodels Noah Luis Brown and Simon Nessman joined by Mariam de Vinzelle and Puck Schrover. In charge of photography were Van Mossevelde + N. The collection brings the carefree spirit of holidays, with pieces imbued with exoticism. It highlights the brand’s aesthetic – elegance and sophistication. A marine-inspired colour palette evokes feelings of summer. Inspired by some of the most exclusive holiday destinations, from Taormina to Porto Cervo, the collection brings a range of clothes and accessories created for summertime escapes.