in Advertising Campaigns, Bruno Van Mossevelde, Giorgio Armani, Menswear, Noah Luis Brown, Simon Nessman, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Discover Giorgio Armani Mare Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Supermodels Noah Luis Brown and Simon Nessman star in Giorgio Armani’s Mare SS23 campaign

Giorgio Armani Mare
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N

Italian luxury house GIORGIO ARMANI unveiled its Mare Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign starring supermodels Noah Luis Brown and Simon Nessman joined by Mariam de Vinzelle and Puck Schrover. In charge of photography were Van Mossevelde + N. The collection brings the carefree spirit of holidays, with pieces imbued with exoticism. It highlights the brand’s aesthetic – elegance and sophistication. A marine-inspired colour palette evokes feelings of summer. Inspired by some of the most exclusive holiday destinations, from Taormina to Porto Cervo, the collection brings a range of clothes and accessories created for summertime escapes.

Giorgio Armani Mare
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N
Giorgio Armani Mare
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N
Menswear
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N
Menswear
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N
Menswear
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Van Mossevelde + N

ad campaignsMenswearSS23supermodels

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN Covers ELLE MAN Korea June 2023 Issue

Elevate Your Footwear Game: Men’s Sneaker Styles to Shop on Sale