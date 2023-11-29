Enhypen Covers Vogue Arabia December 2023 Issue

K-pop band Enhypen takes the cover story of Vogue Arabia Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lesned by fashion photographer Dukhwa Jang. In charge of styling was Seyun Ji, with fashion direction from Amine Jreissati. Beauty is work of hair stylist Haein Jang, and makeup artist Ga Young Oh.

It wasn’t easy to compete with people that are going through the training process with me, it’s one of those feelings you’ll always remember and keep close to your heart throughout your career. When my name was called, I couldn’t believe it and all the hours I’d spent in our rehearsal studios passed in front of my eyes. – Jungwon

Even before our debut, we spent so much of our time together as if we’re family, so we’ve naturally come to understand each other really well. – Jay

That’s what made our relationship stronger, and I think that bond will always be particularly perceptible on stage, regardless of where that stage may be. All the members putting in their best effort is what makes our teamwork possible. – Jake

I think I dwell on negative comments sometimes, especially if it’s something I also think about myself from time to time, but I am able to overlook trolling or groundless criticism. – Jungwon

I’ve had to become more conscious of how I behave and speak, but I think the sense of purpose – arising from the fact that everything we do strongly affects our fans and listeners – just leads me to overcome the pressure. – Sunghoon

With our new EP, we aim to show Enhypen’s different side through a variety of genres along with fresh looks and performances compared to tracks from our previous releases. I feel the music is just really great this time – Jake

I’ve always had my eyes set on becoming an artist that can deliver these stories and concepts to the level they deserve. Recently, as we worked on more songs and gained stage experiences, it has all started to feel more natural, perhaps a bit like it’s in my nature. – Ni-ki

Photography © Dukhwa Jang for Vogue Arabia, read more at en.vogue.me