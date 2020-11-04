MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan Leff by Stella Chyun

Fashion photographer Stella Chyun captured Yesterdayland story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Evan Leff represented by Q Model Management.
For the session Evan is wearing selected pieces from Piet, Formy Studio, Club Fantasy, Midnight Studios, and KidSuper. All clothes from KR8 Agency.
Photographer Stella Chyun – @stella.chyun
Model Evan Leff – @evanleff
Clothes from KR8 – @kr8.agency
