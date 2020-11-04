in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Q Models, Two Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Evan Leff by Stella Chyun

The handsome Evan Leff stars in Yesterdayland exclusive story lensed by Stella Chyun

Evan Leff

Fashion photographer Stella Chyun captured Yesterdayland story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Evan Leff represented by Q Model Management.

For the session Evan is wearing selected pieces from Piet, Formy Studio, Club Fantasy, Midnight Studios, and KidSuper. All clothes from KR8 Agency.


Photographer Stella Chyun – @stella.chyun
Model Evan Leff – @evanleff
Clothes from KR8 – @kr8.agency

Click to read MMSCENE Magazine’s exclusive interview with EVAN LEFF.

