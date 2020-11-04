in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Menswear, Soul Artist Management, Two Management, Versace, Videos, Why Not Models

Davide Lenoci is the Face of Versace Fall Winter 2020 Eyewear Collection

Discover Versace FW20 Eyewear campaign starring Davide Lenoci & Fien Kloos

Davide Lenoci
©VERSACE

The handsome Davide Lenoci stars in Versace‘s Fall Winter 2020 Eyewear campaign directed by Tommaso Ottomano. In charge of cinematography was Giuseppe Favale, with styling from Allegra Versace, and production by Luca Zampieri at The Box Films.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Seiko Nishigori. Set design by Valentina Cameranesi, with prop styling from Luigi Toscano. For the campaign Davide was joined by the striking Fien Kloos.

Davide Lenoci
©VERSACE

The new Versace Eyewear Collection features new bold, super-sized frames imbued with the brand’s legendary glamour. The contemporary optical and sunglass styles are enriched with a stunning array of brand codes – the Medusa medallion and the Greca are redefined in this selection to provide an ever-changing, yet iconic touch.” – From Versace

