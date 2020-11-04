Davide Lenoci is the Face of Versace Fall Winter 2020 Eyewear Collection

The handsome Davide Lenoci stars in Versace‘s Fall Winter 2020 Eyewear campaign directed by Tommaso Ottomano. In charge of cinematography was Giuseppe Favale, with styling from Allegra Versace, and production by Luca Zampieri at The Box Films.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Seiko Nishigori. Set design by Valentina Cameranesi, with prop styling from Luigi Toscano. For the campaign Davide was joined by the striking Fien Kloos.

“The new Versace Eyewear Collection features new bold, super-sized frames imbued with the brand’s legendary glamour. The contemporary optical and sunglass styles are enriched with a stunning array of brand codes – the Medusa medallion and the Greca are redefined in this selection to provide an ever-changing, yet iconic touch.” – From Versace