Fernando Lindez is the Cover Star of Les Hommes Publics

Spanish top model and actor Fernando Lindez takes the cover story of Les Hommes Publics Magazine‘s 9th edition lensed by fashion photographer Javier Biosca. In charge of styling was Sara Fernandez Castro, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist David López.

Fernando Lindez, recognized for his portrayal of Joel in the popular Netflix series “Elite” has more than just his acting skills to boast about. Before capturing our hearts in “Elite”, Lindez showcased his talent in TV shows like “Escándalo: Relato de una Obsesión” and “Skam“. However, it’s his illustrious modeling career that sets him apart. Lindez has graced the pages of many fashion magazines, and walked the runways for iconic fashion powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Versace, Loewe, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balmain, among others.

Photography © Javier Biosca for Les Hommes Publics.