Jaden Smith is the Face of Levi’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Levi’s enlists Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber to star in their SS20 campaign lensed by Matthew Welch
Rapper and actor Jaden Smith teams up with top model Hailey Bieber for Levi’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Matthew Welch. In charge of creative direction was Meritocracy Projects, with styling from Karla Welch, and production by Ariana Nakata.
Beauty is work of groomer Toby Fleischman, hair stylist Florido, makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, and manicurist Kimmie Kyees.