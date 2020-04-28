in Advertising Campaigns, Jaden Smith, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos

Jaden Smith is the Face of Levi’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Levi’s enlists Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber to star in their SS20 campaign lensed by Matthew Welch

Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith teams up with top model Hailey Bieber for Levi’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Matthew Welch. In charge of creative direction was Meritocracy Projects, with styling from Karla Welch, and production by Ariana Nakata.

Beauty is work of groomer Toby Fleischman, hair stylist Florido, makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, and manicurist Kimmie Kyees.

Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Jaden Smith
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch
Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch

Levi's
©Levi’s, Photography by Matthew Welch

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS20videos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Greg Hsu

Greg Hsu is the Cover Star of Elle Taiwan April 2020 Issue
TOBIAS SORENSEN

MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TOBIAS SORENSEN