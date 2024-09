Guille for MMSCENE Olympic Issue

Model Guille from Dear Society Management poses for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Olympic Issue story, captured by photographer Adriano Danis, assisted by Tatiana Rose. In charge of styling is Carlota Extremera, with makeup done by Alvaro Dominguez.

For this session, Guille is wearing selected pieces from Freaky Nation, Polo Ralph Lauren, Adidas, iets frans, Puma, BDG Jeans, Vintage, Urban Outfitters, Calvin Klein, and Levi’s.

Photographer – Adriano Danis @adriidanis

Stylist – Carlota Extremera @bycarlotaex

Mua – Alvaro Dominguez @mua.alvaro

Photo assistent – Tatiana Rose @tatsrose_

Model – Guille @Guillep.b @dearsociety.mgmt

