The New Supreme x Nike Clogposite is Here!

Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again to bring a fresh update to the iconic Clogposite silhouette, just in time for Fall 2024. This latest collaboration promises to combine the best of both brands, offering a stylish and comfortable footwear option that’s perfect for the streets.

The Supreme x Nike Clogposite features a sleek, molded upper and midsole, providing a futuristic aesthetic that stands out. The rubber outsole ensures durability and traction, while the neoprene tongue and side mesh vents offer both comfort and breathability. This thoughtful design ensures that the Clogposite is practical for everyday wear.

Branding is subtle yet distinctive, with a co-branded footbed, an embroidered logo on the tongue, and a printed logo on the side, giving the shoe an exclusive touch. The collection will be available in three colorways, two of which have been designed by Drudi Performance, showcasing unique graphic patterns that add an artistic flair to the sneakers.

Complementing the Clogposite is the Nike Crew Sock, designed to be the perfect match for the sneakers but sold separately. This pairing underlines the collaboration’s attention to detail, merging Supreme’s streetwear sensibilities with Nike’s athletic expertise.

The Supreme Nike Clogposite and Crew Sock are set to release on September 5th, with a subsequent launch in Asia on September 7th. As always with Supreme releases, these items are expected to be highly sought after, making them a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.