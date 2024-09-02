Step into Fall with the New Balance 990v6 “Rich Oak”

New Balance is ready for the fall season with the release of its latest colorway, the 990v6 “Rich Oak.” Scheduled to drop on September 19, 2024, this sneaker perfectly embodies the essence of autumn through its warm and natural color palette.

The “Rich Oak” features a sophisticated mix of tonal brown, beige, and dark grey, creating an earthy aesthetic that reflects the season’s landscape. These colors cover the mesh upper and suede overlays, offering a rich, textured appearance. To provide contrast and balance, the sneaker incorporates cream, black, and pure white accents on the laces, sockliner, and midsole, maintaining a clean, timeless look.

Adding a modern twist to the classic design, the 990v6 “Rich Oak” includes a pop of “Cosmic Grape” on the iconic “N” logo on the medial side. This unexpected splash of color gives the shoe a distinctive edge, making it stand out from other fall releases.

As with all 990v6 models, this sneaker combines comfort with style, thanks to New Balance’s commitment to performance technology and superior craftsmanship. The supportive structure and cushioned midsole ensure all-day comfort, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and more active pursuits.

Priced at $220 USD, the New Balance 990v6 “Rich Oak” will be available for purchase at New Balance retailers and online. With its earthy tones and signature comfort, this sneaker is poised to be a go-to choice for those looking to embrace the season’s style.