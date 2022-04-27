Harry Styles is the Cover Star of Better Homes & Gardens June 2022 Issue

Pop star Harry Styles takes the cover story of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Tim Walker. In charge of styling was Harry Lambert at Bryant Artists, with production from LG Studio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall at Streeters, makeup artist Ammy Drammeh at Bryant Artists, and manicurist Lauren Michelle Pires at Future Rep.

I think we’re in a moment of reflection. You look back, especially now there’s all the documentaries, like the Britney documentary, and you watch how people were abused in that way, by that system, especially women. You recall articles from not even five years ago, and you’re like, I can’t even believe that was written. – Styles

For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex. – Styles

Harry Styles’ third album titled “Harry’s House” is set to be released on May 20th.

Photography © Tim Walker for Better Homes & Gardens, read more at – bhg.com