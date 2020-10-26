Beautiful Items from a Wardrobe: GUCCI Epilogue Collection

Fashion photographer Alec Soth captured Gucci‘s Resort 2021 Epilogue campaign starring brand’s design team. The Epilogue video was captured inside Rome’s Palazzo Sacchetti and in the graffiti-covered Campo Boario by film makers Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo. In charge of art direction was Christopher Simmonds.
“Epilogue is the final act of the fairy tale which recounts the story of leaving behind fashion’s old rules, the third part in a series that began with #GucciTheRitual show where Alessandro Michele celebrated the ritual of the fashion show, continued with a campaign where the models created their own images, and concludes with this new collection, worn by those who designed it.” – From Gucci.
