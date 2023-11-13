in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Music, Versace

Hyunjin Covers Harper’s Bazaar Korea December 2023 Issue

Sinae Kim captured the latest Korean Harper’s Bazaar’s cover story featuring k-pop star Hyunjin

Hyunjin Bazaar Korea
Hyunjin stars in Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine’s latest cover story photographed by Sinae Kim

Stray Kids member Hyunjin takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sinae Kim. In charge of styling was Kim Hyejeong, with set design from An DoHyun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hee Yoo, and makeup artist Jeon Ji Won. For the session k-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Versace.

Hyunjin Bazaar Korea
Photography © Sinae Kim for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Hyunjin is also the star of Versace’s Holiday 2023 campaign, a vibrant celebration infused with the distinctive attitude, elegance, and joy synonymous with the Italian luxury house. It is his inaugural campaign since being appointed as a Versace Global Brand Ambassador earlier this year. Hyunjin introduced the new Athena tote bags, bringing the iconic opulence of the House’s Barocco print into everyday life through styles crafted to serve as the perfect daily companion. He showcaseed Versace’s extensive selection for the festive season. The offerings include Barocco-ready-to-wear, luxurious high winter coats and jackets, impeccable eveningwear, and standout gifting items.

Hyunjin Bazaar Korea
Hyunjin Bazaar Korea
Versace
Hyunjin expressed that the Holiday season, as epitomized by Versace, is everything he desires – full of excitement, aesthetic allure, incredible sensations, and shared with good friends.

Versace
Versace
Versace
