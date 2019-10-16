in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, One Management

About A Boy: Egor Ziatikov Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Issue

Louis Daniel Botha captured About A Boy story for MMSCENE Magazine’s latest edition

The handsome Egor Ziatikov at One Management teams up with fashion photographer Louis Daniel Botha for About A Boy story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Ben Martin.

Styling is work of fashion editor Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Prabal Gurung, Mitchell Evan, Unravel Project, Miansai, Kenzo, Belstaff, Issey Miyake Men, Linder, Ugg X Heron Preston, MSGM, Converse, Michael Kors Collection, Cutler and Gross, Thom Browne, Missoni, Tibi, and See Eyewear X Mondo Guerra.

Discover more of the story below:


Photographer Louis Daniel Botha – louisdanielbothaphotography.com
Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming Ben Martin
Model Egor Ziatikov at One Management

