The handsome Egor Ziatikov at One Management teams up with fashion photographer Louis Daniel Botha for About A Boy story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Ben Martin.
GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
Styling is work of fashion editor Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Prabal Gurung, Mitchell Evan, Unravel Project, Miansai, Kenzo, Belstaff, Issey Miyake Men, Linder, Ugg X Heron Preston, MSGM, Converse, Michael Kors Collection, Cutler and Gross, Thom Browne, Missoni, Tibi, and See Eyewear X Mondo Guerra.
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer Louis Daniel Botha – louisdanielbothaphotography.com
Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming Ben Martin
Model Egor Ziatikov at One Management
GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments