Raphael Diogo Poses for Glass Magazine Autumn 2019 Issue

Glass Magazine enlists Doug Inglish to capture Raphael Diogo for their latest edition

Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management

The handsome Raphael Diogo at DT Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Doug Inglish at Atelier Management for the pages of Glass Magazine‘s Autumn 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Luke Day at Bryant Artists, with grooming from Mira Chai Hyde at The Wall Group.

Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Raphael Diogo
Photo © Doug Inglish for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Glass Magazine – www.theglassmagazine.com
Photographer: Doug Inglish at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Luke Day at Bryant Artists
Grooming: Mira Chai Hyde at The Wall Group
Model: Raphael Diogo at DT Model Management

