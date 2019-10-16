Raphael Diogo Poses for Glass Magazine Autumn 2019 Issue

The handsome Raphael Diogo at DT Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Doug Inglish at Atelier Management for the pages of Glass Magazine‘s Autumn 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Luke Day at Bryant Artists, with grooming from Mira Chai Hyde at The Wall Group.
Glass Magazine – www.theglassmagazine.com
Photographer: Doug Inglish at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Luke Day at Bryant Artists
Grooming: Mira Chai Hyde at The Wall Group
Model: Raphael Diogo at DT Model Management
