INTO1‘s Mika Hashizume takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s February 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Edwin Zhang. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yin Xi. For the session Mika is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Prada, We11done, JW Anderson, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Tudor, and Givenchy.

Photography © Edwin Zhang for Men’s Uno China