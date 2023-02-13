CELINE Fall Winter 2023.24 Menswear Collection

French fashion house CELINE presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to Le Palace and proto-punk band Suicide, on February 10th, at the Le Palace in Paris. The collection celebrates the 2000’s electro clash and electronic rock scene – a movement that appeared in major cities like Paris, London, and New York. It also explores the history of the legendary Le Palace – a place dear to designer Hedi Slimane, that he frequented most nights during his youth starting from the age of 16.

The tight black leather pants, key piece of this season’s collection, are paired with biker and racer jackets customized with studs or rhinestones. The suits are slightly raised and worn with cropped flared trousers. The oversized coats are made from cashmere or English tweeds, while the giant leopard and tiger printed coats are made from shearling cashmere. The models were wearing “Nightclubbing” perfume, part of the brand’s haute parfumerie collection.