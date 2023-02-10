CPHFW: STAMM Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand STAMM unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection as a finalist in the Zalando Sustainability Award during the recently finished Copenhagen Fashion Week. The collection titled Inner G celebrates consciousness and connectedness, and it features organic silhouettes that brings movement and comfort. Fashion photographer Sebastian T. Thorsted captured the lookbook, styled by Shami Ezra. In charge of art and casting direction was Benyamin Arno, eith production by Sandra Sand. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kasper Andersen, and makeup artist Gitte Guldhammer.

It (Name of the collection – Inner G) refers to bringing yourself across, it refers to Guru, to ‘GOAT’, to being a ‘G’ in any way you are a ‘G’. As I bring myself into my work the collection reflects a personal journey and I believe one that collides with a journey many will sense. The feeling of liberation after having been blocked for some years, the balance of walking with both peace and yet with an inner fire (I’m Aires). I wish to let people see my vision while they also sense their own as that is the kind of fashion I like. One that invites and brings excitement to bring yourself and not one that determines a one way rule of how to dress or how to be and belong. – Elisabet Stamm

We are delighted to be able to announce STAMM as the winner of the Zalando Sustainability Award at Copenhagen Fashion Week FW23. The craftsmanship and embroidery on the leather styles as well as the complex construction of the down jackets were a highlight. We look forward to working with STAMM to create a capsule collection that explores alternative design solutions and innovative ideas. – Lena Sophie Röper, Director of Designer & Luxury at Zalando

With the announcement of STAMM as the winner of this edition, it is a celebration of the brand’s endless dedication to explore innovative materials, compositions and transformative silhouettes. STAMM’s creations are inspiring not only through their astonishing designs but also through being a carrier of the brand’s commitment to support and restore the use of handcrafted fabric. – Jury member Cecilie Thorsmark CEO, Copenhagen Fashion Week

Design, Concept and Creative Direction / Elisabet Stamm

Photography / Sebastian T. Thorsted

Art Direction and Cast / Benyamin Arno

Styling / Shami Ezra

Styling Assistance / Gio Armani

Hair / Kasper Andersen

Make Up / Gitte Guldhammer

Production / Sandra Sand

Shoes / Keen reworked by STAMM

Talents / Abokey, Adam, Blake, Camilla, Cecilie, Christian, Coco, Elias, Etienne, Harry, Johan, Jonathan, Julie, Jun, Kanya, Kofi, Louis, Mikkel, Nikita, Noah, Pascal, Peter, Thaurus, Thorkild, Tommi, Vilma, Wassem

Illustrations / Mansi Singh

Typography Artworks / ‘RISE’ ‘SHINE’ Suehli Tan

Muggu Symbols in leather and in chain stitches / Mounika Pedaverri and Radha Pedaverri.

Jewlerry Showpiece / Recycled silver by Shaun Kalani, Gargouille Studio.

‘120% Vision Goggles’ 3D shaped from recycled plastic / Gargouille Studio.

KEEN Shoes, sponsored by KEEN from storage pieces of sandals and re-worked by TEAM STAMM