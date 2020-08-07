MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ivan Wang by Dorian Qi

Fashion photographer Dorian Qi captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Ivan Wang represented by Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Estelle Aporongao.

For the story Ivan is wearing selected pieces Yves Saint Laurent, Kenneth Cole, Uniqlo, Topman, Cody James Caiman, Stetson Deadwood, and Giorgio Armani. Photo assistance by Randy Vu.





Blazer: Vintage Giorgio Armani

Shirt: Yves Saint Laurent (Refuge Design Collective)

Pants: Kenneth Cole (Refuge Design Collective)

Hat: Stetson Deadwood Hat

Top: Uniqlo

Suit: Topman Vintage (Refuge Design Collective)

Boots: Cody James Caiman Boots

Chain: Vitaly Design

Photographer: Dorian Qi – www.dorianqdphoto.com

Stylist: Estelle Aporongao

Model: Ivan Wang at Wilhelmina Models

Photo Assistant: Randy Vu