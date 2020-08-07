in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ivan Wang by Dorian Qi

The handsome Ivan Wang teams up with photographer Dorian Qi for our latest exclusive session

Ivan Wang
Hat: Stetson Deadwood Hat
Top: Uniqlo

Fashion photographer Dorian Qi captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Ivan Wang represented by Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Estelle Aporongao.

For the story Ivan is wearing selected pieces Yves Saint Laurent, Kenneth Cole, Uniqlo, Topman, Cody James Caiman, Stetson Deadwood, and Giorgio Armani. Photo assistance by Randy Vu.


Blazer: Vintage Giorgio Armani

Shirt: Yves Saint Laurent (Refuge Design Collective)
Pants: Kenneth Cole (Refuge Design Collective)

Photographer: Dorian Qi – www.dorianqdphoto.com
Stylist: Estelle Aporongao
Model: Ivan Wang at Wilhelmina Models
Photo Assistant: Randy Vu

