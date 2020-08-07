MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ivan Wang by Dorian Qi

Fashion photographer Dorian Qi captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Ivan Wang represented by Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Estelle Aporongao.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Ivan is wearing selected pieces Yves Saint Laurent, Kenneth Cole, Uniqlo, Topman, Cody James Caiman, Stetson Deadwood, and Giorgio Armani. Photo assistance by Randy Vu.
Blazer: Vintage Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Yves Saint Laurent (Refuge Design Collective)
Pants: Kenneth Cole (Refuge Design Collective)
Hat: Stetson Deadwood Hat
Top: Uniqlo
Suit: Topman Vintage (Refuge Design Collective)
Boots: Cody James Caiman Boots
Chain: Vitaly Design
Photographer: Dorian Qi – www.dorianqdphoto.com
Stylist: Estelle Aporongao
Model: Ivan Wang at Wilhelmina Models
Photo Assistant: Randy Vu