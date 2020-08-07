CLOSER LOOK: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Take a closer look at Louis Vuitton‘s Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection, that celebrates inclusivity and unity, presented on Thursday, August 6th, in Shanghai.

It’s my desire to imbue the traditional codes of luxury with my own progressive values. Nuance, like sarcasm, can be difffficult to understand. Every season, my team updates The vocabulary according to Virgil Abloh: A liberal defifinition of terms and explanation of ideas. Under ‘I’ for ‘Irony’: “The presence of Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.” For all intents and nuances, I have often spelled out the interceptive reality of myself as a black man in a French luxury house. I am well aware of my responsibilities. Rather than preaching about it, I hope to lead by example and unlock the door for future generations – Virgil Abloh