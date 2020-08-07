in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Timmy Xu Stars in the Cover Story of Dazed China August 2020 Issue

Dazed China features actor Timmy Xu in their latest edition

Timmy Xu
Photography © Jumbo Tsui for Dazed China

Actor Timmy Xu teams up with fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui for the cover story of Dazed China‘s August 2020 edition.

Timmy Xu
Timmy Xu
In charge of styling was Ting Wu, with set design from Peng WanQing, and production by Vivi Bian. Beauty is work of hair stylist Issac Yu, and makeup artist Zhangjin.

Timmy Xu
Timmy Xu
Dazed China
Dazed China
Dazed China
Dazed China
Dazed China
Dazed China – @dazedchina
Photography Jumbo Tsui – @jumbotsui
Editor & Styling Ting Wu
Art Director, Set Design Peng WanQing in V+M
Producer Vivi Bian in V+M
Makeup Artist Zhangjin
Hair Stylist Issac Yu
Styling Assistant Xiaoqian Li and Jaz
Artworks by Anthony
Star Timmy Xu

