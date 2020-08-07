Timmy Xu Stars in the Cover Story of Dazed China August 2020 Issue

Actor Timmy Xu teams up with fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui for the cover story of Dazed China‘s August 2020 edition.
In charge of styling was Ting Wu, with set design from Peng WanQing, and production by Vivi Bian. Beauty is work of hair stylist Issac Yu, and makeup artist Zhangjin.
Dazed China – @dazedchina
Photography Jumbo Tsui – @jumbotsui
Editor & Styling Ting Wu
Art Director, Set Design Peng WanQing in V+M
Producer Vivi Bian in V+M
Makeup Artist Zhangjin
Hair Stylist Issac Yu
Styling Assistant Xiaoqian Li and Jaz
Artworks by Anthony
Star Timmy Xu