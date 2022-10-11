JACOB BATALON Covers DSCENE October 2022 Digital Issue

Reginald the Vampire actor Jacob Batalon stars in the digital cover story of DSCENE Magazine‘s October 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer David Urbanke. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from Cyler Daigle.

In an exclusive interview for our magazine, Batalon talked about his acting career, Spiderman, Reginald The Vampire TV show, and much more.

With Spider-Man, I’d say all the traveling, and giving back to the fans was the most rewarding and amazing experiences I’ve ever had. I will always cherish those moments. With Reginald, the whole experience was beautiful. It was my first time leading a show and producing; it gave me a lot of insight and knowledge that I’ll carry with me forever. There was this one day on Spider-Man 3 where Tom, Zendaya, Tobey, Andrew, and me were filming scenes together. We were hanging out in between setups for the camera, and we were talking about life, and all these things. Then, for a solid five minutes straight, we were all just laughing hard at this joke that we had, and it was such a highlight. There’s a lot of moments on Reginald where I felt it was such a special experience. It’s really hard to pick a certain moment, but I’d say, when we wrapped our show, that night was really something special. The emotions that were shared, the love everyone had for each other on the cast and crew was so infectious, I mean truly the whole filming of Reginald was just beautiful. – Jacob Batalon

See more of the cover story, and read full interview with Jacob on designscene.net.

