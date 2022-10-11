Presley Gerber Poses for Celine ‘Eau de Californie’ Fragrance

French fashion house CELINE unveiled its ‘Eau de Californie‘ Haute Parfumerie 2022 campaign starring the handsome Presley Gerber captured in California by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane. The Haute Parfumerie fragrance collection was created by Hedi Slimane, and it includes 11 perfumes. Eau de Californie perfume brings the memory of Palo Santo, essence of wood, with fresh, smoky and creamy facets, in the background, the powdery notes of orris and tree moss give this Californian dream the signature of a Parisian couture house.