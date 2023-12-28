JC-T is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar China

Actor and singer JC-T (Tan Jianci) takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar China Magazine‘s latest digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Chen Man. Beauty is work of hair stylist Xu Lixiao, and makeup artist Wang Xiang.

The story unveils the actor’s commitment to his craft as well as his unwavering passion for a life rich with diverse experiences. The article explores JC-T’s profound reflections on his career, emphasizing his dedication to delivering his best on stage. “Many things in my heart are like flipping through a book, going back and forth many times. What I firmly believe in has never changed. When I go on stage, I want to be the best version of myself,” he shares, encapsulating the essence of his artistic philosophy. From his early dreams on the stage to the nuanced experiences of navigating the interplay of light and shadow, Tan Jianci’s artistic journey is one marked by continuous growth and self-realization. The story captures the actor’s metamorphosis, portraying each role he embodies as a step towards personal evolution.

Yesterday, American fashion house Michael Kors has announced the appointment of JC-T as its Greater China brand ambassador. The announcement is met with excitement, as the acclaimed actor and singer embodies the spirit of versatility, modernity, and elegance that Michael Kors is renowned for. JC-T, known for his captivating performances on both the big screen and the stage, expresses his admiration for Michael Kors’ designs, describing them as versatile, modern, and elegant. In response to his appointment as the brand ambassador, JC-T shares, “I truly appreciate the versatile, modern and elegant designs of Michael Kors. It’s an honor to join the Michael Kors family, and I eagerly look forward to a journey filled with excitement and passion.” This sentiment is reciprocated by Michael Kors himself, who acknowledges JC-T as a magnetic force in both his work and his personal style. The fashion icon expresses his thrill at welcoming JC-T into the Michael Kors family, recognizing the unique blend of talent and charisma that the actor brings to the brand.

Photography © Chen Man for Harper’s Bazaar China