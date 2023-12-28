Discover Louis Vuitton New Formal Second Act Collection

Fashion house Louis Vuitton presents the second act of its New Formal menswear collection, a sophisticated continuation of the elegant men’s wardrobe introduced for Fall Winter 2024. This trans-seasonal sequel emphasizes timeless businesswear, modern tailoring, and elevated staples for evening attire, reflecting a commitment to refined and functional style.

The collection features slim suiting crafted in noble fabrics, showcasing single-breasted jackets and fitted cigarette trousers. These are available in essential everyday shades such as solid black and navy, with white options introduced for evening wear. A noteworthy element is the reimagined Louis Vuitton heritage, particularly the Damier motif, innovatively introduced by Pharrell Williams, the Maison’s Men’s Creative Director. This iconic design is transposed onto formal occasionwear and footwear, complemented by either a wavy motif or pinstripes cut on the bias.

These statement pieces are paired with refined Oxford shirts, featuring beveled collars and cuffs. The collection also includes a double-faced, reversible bomber jacket, offering versatility with one side in solid black and the other in gray Monogram.

Accessories are a key component of the collection, with the sleek and functional LV Aerogram Pilot Briefcase leading the lineup. Footwear options include the Voltaire modern fashion derby in glazed calf leather with a gradient Damier finish, Sorbonne loafers in tobacco and black shades, and the Varenne classic leather Chelsea boots and Richelieus. These are complemented by ergonomic Fastline Messengers in black LV Aerogram, tonal neckties, and leather-handled key fobs, rounding out the collection’s accessories.

The season’s essential tailored outerwear is a highlight, featuring an elegant blouson in soft navy suede leather, a beige peacoat with a shearling collar, and a versatile mid-season parka that functions as a three-in-one piece. Iconic Louis Vuitton bag styles, such as the Keepall travel bag, the Aerogram Lock It tote, and the new Georges statement tote in Millésime grained leather, complete the collection.