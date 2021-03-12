in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Justin Bieber, Magazines

Justin Bieber is the Cover Star of Billboard Magazine March 2021 Issue

Pop superstar Justin Bieber takes the cover story of Billboard Magazine‘s March 2021 edition lensed by celebrity photographer Sami Drasin. In charge of styling was Karla Welch, with grooming from beauty artist Brittany Sullivan at Mane Addicts.

I just want to be somebody who can say, ‘Look, I did some things that I’m not too proud of, but I took a look in the mirror and decided to make some changes, and you can too’ – Bieber

For the cover story Justin is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Celine, X karla, Nike, JW Anderson, Bode, Isabel Marant, TOD’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, Carhartt, and Casablanca x New Balance.

I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it. There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire. – Bieber

Photography © Sami Drasin for Billboard Magazine, for more visit – billboard.com

