in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Videos

MFW: VÌEN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

For FW21 Collection, Vìen was inspired by tailoring and contemporary sportswear in the transversal concept of comfort

VÌEN
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia

Discover VÌEN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that brings new uniform for running, presented with a fashion film directed by Zion Lacroix, at the recently finished digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection mixes contemporary streetwear with tailoring, and delivers relaxed pieces.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

In the men’s collection classics in traditional menswear tailoring can be found, such as, the overcoat, the blazer, the shirt and the trousers with the English crease reserved for traditional tailoring or the classic Twenties style with pleats, in combination with the DNA embedded in the logoed acetate tracksuit. The black puffer jacket, the classic English trench coat in varying hues of grey, that hybridizes the technical parka with reflective accents are worn by both men and women.” – from VÌEN

VÌEN
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
VÌEN
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia
Menswear
©VÌEN, Photography by Teresa Ciocia

For more looks from the collection visit designscene.net

collectionsFW21LookbooksMenswearMFWvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is the Cover Star of Billboard Magazine March 2021 Issue