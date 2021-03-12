MFW: VÌEN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover VÌEN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that brings new uniform for running, presented with a fashion film directed by Zion Lacroix, at the recently finished digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection mixes contemporary streetwear with tailoring, and delivers relaxed pieces.

“In the men’s collection classics in traditional menswear tailoring can be found, such as, the overcoat, the blazer, the shirt and the trousers with the English crease reserved for traditional tailoring or the classic Twenties style with pleats, in combination with the DNA embedded in the logoed acetate tracksuit. The black puffer jacket, the classic English trench coat in varying hues of grey, that hybridizes the technical parka with reflective accents are worn by both men and women.” – from VÌEN

For more looks from the collection visit designscene.net