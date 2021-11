Singer and actor Kai (Kim Jong-in) takes the cover story of W Korea Magazine‘s December 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Kim Sea Jun, who for the session selected looks from Gucci. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Naejoo, and makeup artist Hyunsoo Hyun.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com