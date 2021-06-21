Kailand Morris is the Cover Boy of M Milenio Magazine 5th Issue

M Milenio Magazine enlists model and artist Kailand Morris to star in the cover story of their latest edition captured by fashion photographer Marcus Mam. In charge of styling was Sarah Gore Reeves, with grooming from beauty artist Michelle Harvey.

For the session Kailand is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Greg Lauren, Gladys Tamez, Fendi, Elder Statesman, Lacoste, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, R13, Birkenstock, Moncler, and Pyer Moss.

Photography © Marcus Mam for M Milenio, discover more at @m__milenio