Night Train: SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Video

Discover SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Night Train video campaign directed by the legendary Jean-Paul Goude, with art direction from the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The film stars Andy Da Veiga, Arthur Roussel, Brandon Miel, Brieuc Le Gall, Cindy Emelie, Dilen Da Zilva, Engil Mickael, Enzo Boffa, Georges Labbat, Hedi Amor, Jade Bayonne, Jazmon Voss, Jordan Boury, June Choi, Lucie Xiaoyi, Mes Lesne, Paul Gouven, Ronan Lemasson, Simon Berthoud, Solange Amelye, Stessy Emelie, Thomas Balevre, Thomas Greaux, Theo Dardun, Lenny Diaw, Yacine Keita, and Konrad Bauer.

“A whistle blows, announcing the start of a frenzied yet perfectly synchronized routine, dancers moving to the rhythm of an electrifying James Brown’s song.” – from Saint Laurent

« NIGHT TRAIN » Lyrics and music by Oscar Washington, Jimmy Forrest and Lewis Simpkins © 1952 Frederic Music Co.