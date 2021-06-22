in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear, Saint Laurent

Night Train: SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Video

Designer Anthony Vaccarello and film director Jean-Paul Goude team up for Saint Laurent’s latest campaign

SAINT LAURENT
©SAINT LAURENT

Discover SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Night Train video campaign directed by the legendary Jean-Paul Goude, with art direction from the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The film stars Andy Da Veiga, Arthur Roussel, Brandon Miel, Brieuc Le Gall, Cindy Emelie, Dilen Da Zilva, Engil Mickael, Enzo Boffa, Georges Labbat, Hedi Amor, Jade Bayonne, Jazmon Voss, Jordan Boury, June Choi, Lucie Xiaoyi, Mes Lesne, Paul Gouven, Ronan Lemasson, Simon Berthoud, Solange Amelye, Stessy Emelie, Thomas Balevre, Thomas Greaux, Theo Dardun, Lenny Diaw, Yacine Keita, and Konrad Bauer.

A whistle blows, announcing the start of a frenzied yet perfectly synchronized routine, dancers moving to the rhythm of an electrifying James Brown’s song.” – from Saint Laurent

SAINT LAURENT
©SAINT LAURENT
SAINT LAURENT
©SAINT LAURENT
Night Train
©SAINT LAURENT
Night Train
©SAINT LAURENT

« NIGHT TRAIN » Lyrics and music by Oscar Washington, Jimmy Forrest and Lewis Simpkins © 1952 Frederic Music Co.

ad campaignsFW21Menswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kailand Morris

Kailand Morris is the Cover Boy of M Milenio Magazine 5th Issue
BOY DE CHANEL

Be Only You: BOY DE CHANEL Beauty Line for Men 2021