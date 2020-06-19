in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Li Xian Stars in Dazed Korea July 2020 Cover Story

Photographer Zeng Wu captured actor Li Xian for Korean Dazed Magazine’s latest edition

Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA

Chinese actor Li Xian takes the cover story of Dazed Korea‘s July 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Zeng Wu. In charge of styling was Liu Xiao, with set design from Jian Jian.

RELATED: XU MEEN FOR DAZED KOREA JULY 2020 ISSUE

Beauty is work of hair stylist Bon Fan Zhang, and makeup artist Xin Miao. Discover more of the session below:

Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA
Li Xian
Photography © Zeng Wu for DAZED KOREA

Magazine Dazed Korea – www.dazedkorea.com
Photographer Zeng Wu – @zeng_wu
Stylist Liu Xiao
Set Design Jian Jian
Makeup Artist Xin Miao
Hair Stylist Bon Fan Zhang

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pepe Barroso Models Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2020 Collection