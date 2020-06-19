Li Xian Stars in Dazed Korea July 2020 Cover Story

Chinese actor Li Xian takes the cover story of Dazed Korea‘s July 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Zeng Wu. In charge of styling was Liu Xiao, with set design from Jian Jian.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Bon Fan Zhang, and makeup artist Xin Miao. Discover more of the session below:

Magazine Dazed Korea – www.dazedkorea.com

Photographer Zeng Wu – @zeng_wu

Stylist Liu Xiao

Set Design Jian Jian

Makeup Artist Xin Miao

Hair Stylist Bon Fan Zhang