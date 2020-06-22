in Advertising Campaigns, Lukasz Pukowiec, Menswear, Salvatore Ferragamo, Videos

Andrea Quaranta, Bakay Diaby & Meng Yu Qi Model Salvatore Ferragamo Eyewear

Photographer Lukasz Pukowiec captured Salvatore Ferragamo’s Eyewear 2020 campaign

Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo‘s The Italian Roads Eyewear 2020 campaign featuring models Andrea Quaranta, Bakay Diaby and Meng Yu Qi lensed by fashion photographer Lukasz Pukowiec. In charge of art direction was Francesca Occhionero, with casting direction from Nicolas Bianciotto. Grooming is work of beauty artist Daniela Magginetti.

“The Italian Roads eyewear collection plays on textured effects, enamel touches and contrasting finishes that attest to the fine attention to detail. The iconic Gancini emerges as an enduring symbol of elegance as the house continues to evolve its vision of modern eyewear.” – from Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec
Salvatore Ferragamo
©Salvatore Ferragamo, Photography by Lukasz Pukowiec

ad campaignsMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Li Xian

Li Xian Stars in Dazed Korea July 2020 Cover Story

LAST WEEK ON IG: PARKER VAN NOORD, ADDIS MILLER, TAE MIN PARK ….