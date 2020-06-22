Discover Salvatore Ferragamo‘s The Italian Roads Eyewear 2020 campaign featuring models Andrea Quaranta, Bakay Diaby and Meng Yu Qi lensed by fashion photographer Lukasz Pukowiec. In charge of art direction was Francesca Occhionero, with casting direction from Nicolas Bianciotto. Grooming is work of beauty artist Daniela Magginetti.

“The Italian Roads eyewear collection plays on textured effects, enamel touches and contrasting finishes that attest to the fine attention to detail. The iconic Gancini emerges as an enduring symbol of elegance as the house continues to evolve its vision of modern eyewear.” – from Salvatore Ferragamo