Michael Strahan is the Cover Star of Men’s Journal October 2019 Issue

Michael Schwartz captured Men’s Journal’s latest cover story featuring Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Former NFL player and media mogul Michael Strahan takes the cover story of Men’s Journal‘s October 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Victoria Trilling, with beauty from hair stylist Juanita Townsend, and makeup artist Alyssa Shackil.

Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Men’s Journal – www.mensjournal.com
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Victoria Trilling
Hair Stylist: Juanita Townsend
Makeup Artist: Alyssa Shackil
Talent: Michael Strahan
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal / Courtesy of Atelier Management

