Mark Tuan Models Saint Laurent for L’Officiel Hommes Malaysia

Got7‘s Mark Tuan takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Malaysia‘s latest digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Lock Chee Wei. In charge of styling and creative direction was Colin Sim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tanon Tanabhataravatron, and makeup artist Sononui using YSL Beauty. For the session k-pop star is wearing selected pieces from Saint Laurent.

After the tour in Thailand, I went back home to LA and got into the studio with the writers. We were working on stuff and I thought it would be great if we could release more songs, especially upbeat songs that I could perform during the tour. This EP’s theme revolves around love and Your World is a fun and upbeat song. I’m going to perform it for the first time in a couple of days and I’m excited for everyone to see it. – Mark Tuan on the inspiration behind that new single Your World.

There’s acting, of course, but that’s something I would like to take on when the time is right. There’s also something else that’s currently in the works for me, and I can’t say much at this point until it’s released but stay tuned! It’ll be a surprise to everyone, I think! – Tuan on his interests besides music

I want to repay the fans and supporters for all the belief and love they’ve given me so rather than setting concrete goals, I want to make sure that I’m the best version of myself at any point in my life. So even five years from now, I’m going to work towards giving my all in everything I do and hopefully continue to be someone my fans can be proud of. – Tuan on his goals for the future

I think going to different cities in the States was one of them. Back when I was touring with the GOT7 boys, I don’t think we visited that many cities in a single tour so that was a new experience. I also did three consecutive shows in Bangkok and that was something I didn’t think was possible for me to achieve as a soloist. My team convinced me, and they said I could do it, and the fans came through with their support. Seeing the huge venue filled with fans there for me, it’s just something that I will remember for a long time to come. – Tuan on the strongest memories from “the other side” world tour.

Photography © Lock Chee Wei for L’Officiel Hommes Malaysia, read more at hommesmalaysia.com