James Turlington Models AG Jeans Holiday 2023 Collection

The AG Jeans Holiday 2023 campaign, titled “Holiday in the City,” captures the essence of urban sophistication and practical style. Fronted by top models James Turlington and Sasha Pivovarova, the campaign introduces a collection that is deeply infused with a New York state of mind, blending the city’s characteristic sophistication with a pragmatic approach to fashion. Photographer Karim Sadlii captured the campaign, with styling from Camilla Nickerson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Bob Recine, makeup artist Diane Kendal, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto. in charge of video direction was Sophie Hur.

This season, AG Jeans places a strong emphasis on luxury fabrics, choosing a minimal winter color palette to elevate wardrobe essentials. The collection is designed with versatility in mind, ensuring that each piece can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of settings and styles.

The assortment strikes a perfect balance between statement pieces and everyday staples. From chic outerwear to comfortable yet stylish denim, the collection ensures that every piece is both functional and fashionable. This approach makes the Holiday 2023 collection ideal for meeting the diverse demands of the festive season, whether it’s a casual get-together, a sophisticated party, or daily urban life.