Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Christopher Ferguson at See Management captured The Sound of Silence story featuring the handsome Martin Lind for Summerwinter Homme Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Debbie Hsieh at See Management, who for the session selected looks from Sandro‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection. Grooming is work of Elsa Canedo.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com