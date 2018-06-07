Breakthrough Stars Miles Brown & Tenzin by David Urbanke
The promising MILES BROWN at NEXT Models New York and TENZIN at DNA Models team up with Fashion Photographer DAVID URBANKE for the latest Essential Homme menswear fashion story. Published in magazine’s new edition the ‘Culture Kid” session features styling from Joseph Episcopo. Miles and Tenzin are wearing pieces from Ben Sherman and House of Holland.
In charge of the grooming was Matthew Tuozzoli, while the casting was handled by John Tan.
Scroll down for the full story:
Photographer David Urbanke
Stylist Joseph Episcopo
Grooming Matthew Tuozzoli
Casting John Tan
Models Miles Brown at Next and Tenzin at DNA
All images courtesy of © David Urbanke – www.davidurbanke.com