Breakthrough Stars Miles Brown & Tenzin by David Urbanke

The promising MILES BROWN at NEXT Models New York and TENZIN at DNA Models team up with Fashion Photographer DAVID URBANKE for the latest Essential Homme menswear fashion story. Published in magazine’s new edition the ‘Culture Kid” session features styling from Joseph Episcopo. Miles and Tenzin are wearing pieces from Ben Sherman and House of Holland.

In charge of the grooming was Matthew Tuozzoli, while the casting was handled by John Tan.

Scroll down for the full story:

Photographer David Urbanke

Stylist Joseph Episcopo

Grooming Matthew Tuozzoli

Casting John Tan

Models Miles Brown at Next and Tenzin at DNA

All images courtesy of © David Urbanke – www.davidurbanke.com