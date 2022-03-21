Discover ROYALTY BY MALUMA Fragrances

Colombian musician Maluma introduced his first fragrance collection ROYALTY BY MALUMA – The King and Queen Collection, that features four scents for both men and women. The scents were inspired by the power of gemstones. The collection, that embodies royal qualities, brings beauty and energy. Maluma’s first fragrance drop includes two scents for men: Radiant and warm ONYX, and bold and vibrant GARNET; and two for women: JADE, floral and luminous, and AMETHYST, luxurious and sensual.

Fashion photographer David Urbanke captured the campaign starring Maluma himself. In charge of styling was Ugo Mozie, with set design from Isaiah Weiss. Beauty is work of groomer Cynthia Alvarez, and manicurist Yukie Miyakawa.