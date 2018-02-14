Nick Jonas is the Cover Boy of Clash Magazine #106 Issue

Clash Magazine features Nick Jonas on the cover of their #106 edition captured by fashion photographer Eric Chakeen, with creative direction from Rob Meyers. In charge of styling was Ian Bradley, who for the cover styled Nick in Topman t-shirt, DSquared2 leather trousers, and Shiny Squirrel bracelet.

“I’ve really pushed myself to find the optimism in what I want to say, from the sounds that inspire what I’m doing to the things I’m willing to talk about in my lyrics.

I certainly don’t have a secret recipe as to how it’s done, There are going to be some missteps. I’m willing to ride that out and I think the key has just been staying patient.” – Nick for Clash