MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oliver Angel by Dennis Stenild

Photographer Dennis Stenild and stylist Maria Angelova team up for our latest exclusive story

Oliver Angel
Shirt Striped: Soulland
Shirt Top: Levis
Pants: COS

The handsome Oliver Angel stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Dennis Stenild. In charge of styling was Maria Angelova, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Jan Stur.

For the session Oliver is wearing selected pieces from Soulland, Levis, COS, Mans Concept, Craftd London, Dolce and Gabbana, Etro, Missoni, Loewe, Mfpen, Maison Margiela, SAND Copenhagen, Giorgio Armani, Acne Studios, and Harris Wharf London.

Oliver Angel
Total Look: Mans Concept
Oliver Angel
Pants/ Skirt: Mans Concept
Oliver Angel
Shirt: Soulland
Jacket: Mans Concept
Necklace: Craftd London
Dennis Stenild
Shirt: Soulland
Jacket, Hat: Dolce and Gabbana from yoox.com
Pants: Etro
Dennis Stenild
Top, Leather Pants: COS
Scarf: Etro

Dennis Stenild

Dennis Stenild
Knitted Jacket: Missoni
Jeans: Loewe from yoox.com
Shirt: Soulland
Dennis Stenild
Shirt, Pants: Mfpen
Jacket : Maison Margiela from yoox.com
Dennis Stenild
Knit: Missoni
Jaket: COS
Hat: Soulland
Dennis Stenild
Roll-neck: SAND Copenhagen
Pants: Giorgio Armani
Jacket: Acne Studios from yoox.com
Dennis Stenild
Shirt: Etro
Jacket: SAND Copenhagen
Pants: Acne Studios
Dennis Stenild
Jacket: Harris Wharf London from Lot29.dk
Knit: Acne Studios
Pants: Giorgio Armani from yoox.com

Photographer: Dennis Stenild – www.dennisstenild.com
Fashion stylist: Maria Angelova – fashionaddict.dk
Hair and Makeup Artist: Jan Stur
Model: Oliver Angel

