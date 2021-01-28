PFW: UNIFORME Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Fashion brand UNIFORME showcased their Fall Winter 2021.22 Slow Down Collection with a digital presentation on Sunday January 24th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designers Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats created minimalistic collection that was inspired by an idea – what if the world’s future leaders, graduates of these elite institutions, were required to study environmental protection?

The handsome Lamine Faty at The Claw Models stars in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Enzo Farrugia. In charge of styling was Benoit Martinengo, with casting direction from Christopher Landais. Makeup is work of beauty artist Valentine Perrin Morali.

“Swinging by the natural sciences department, a special thematic grouping nods to the work of the American botanist John Ernest Weaver in the first half of the 20th century. An specialist in prairie fauna and the ecological relations of roots, the professor photographed his subjects extensively; on selected pieces, such as a revisited medical blouse and a hoodie in tailoring wool, his images now appear in positive and negative prints, a visual reminder of nature’s raw beauty. An oversized white mackintosh with side slits alludes to old-school lab coats. Adding to the versatility of these looks are removable knit collars, scarves that do double duty as hoods, and striped grosgrain arm bands that give shirts an extra shot of color.

Also new this season is UNIFORME’s Golf derby made in collaboration with J.M. WESTON: crafted in black grained leather with a triple sole, this handsome neo-classic features an extra twist in contrasting off-white laces and Goodyear stitching.“

Photography Enzo Farrugia

Styling Benoit Martinengo

Casting Christopher Landais

Model Lamine / The Claw Models

Makeup Valentine Perrin Morali

Shoes J.M. WESTON x UNIFORME