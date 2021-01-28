Equality, Love & Inclusion: AMI Paris Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion photographer Michael Bailey-Gates teams up with stylist Pau Avia for AMI Paris Spring Summer 2021 campaign. In charge of creative direction was Julien Gallico Studio, with set design from César Sebastien, and production by Amelie Rouyer. Hair styling and makeup by beauty artist Christian Eberhard.

“Water, the core of AMI’s Spring-Summer 21 campaign, mirrors the setting and story of its latest show, staged on the riverbanks of the Seine in the heart of Paris, last October. The main characters play their part in a minimalist, enigmatic and intimate atmosphere. The campaign’s shots, both in color and black-and-white, perpetuate the theme of a group performance, an ensemble cast. The set is also reminiscent of the universe of cinema, an endless source of inspiration for Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI’s founder and creative director. Among the models, familiar faces of AMI’s chosen family, faithful talents who have collaborated with the brand over the last seasons: they embody and celebrate AMI’s long-standing values of friendship and equality, of love and inclusion.” – from AMI

For more of the campaign visit designscene.net