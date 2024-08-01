Chicago’s own Joe Freshgoods has teamed up with New Balance to release a fresh take on the 990v6 sneakers, introducing two vibrant colorways named “Paris Red” and “Prom Blue.” As a distinguished figure in streetwear and sneaker culture, Joe Freshgoods’ latest collaboration was initially hinted at through an Instagram teaser, exciting his followers with glimpses of the new kicks amid creatively themed backdrops.

The “Paris Red” variant offers a bold, single-color design, a standout feature not typically seen in the New Balance 990 series. The sneaker blends mesh, nubuck, and leather, channeling the iconic Air Yeezy 2 Red October’s vivid, singular color approach. Meanwhile, the “Prom Blue” sneaker sports a calm, light blue tone across its mesh and suede construction, designed for subtler fashion statements. Each shoe bears the “JFG” logo debossed on the heel, emphasizing the exclusive nature of the collaboration.

These sneakers were first revealed at Joe Freshgoods’ “Friend Named Cousin” exhibition in Paris, an event celebrating diversity and inclusion. Post-exhibition, the shoes were offered through a raffle on Joe Freshgoods’ website, allowing his global fanbase a chance at the limited release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joefreshgoods (@joefreshgoods)

Priced at $220 per pair, the sneakers come in specially designed boxes that boast a unique gradient style. Fans of the collaboration can look forward to the worldwide launch on August 9. Explore the images of these sneakers in the gallery below: