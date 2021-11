Actor Park Seo Joon stars in the cover story of Marie Claire Korea‘s December 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. In charge of styling was Hyerim Lim, with set design from Na Kyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Uhm Jungmi, and makeup artist Dallae.

Photography © Hong Janghyun for Marie Claire Korea, discover more at marieclairekorea.com