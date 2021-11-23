Discover FENDI Fall Winter 2021 Denim Capsule Collection

Fashion house FENDI presented their Fall Winter 2021 Denim Capsule Collection, that reinterprets formal tailoring in a modern and cool way with dark denim. The collection explores the denim heritage in a contemporary way, and balances elegance with ease. It brings laid-back styles and sporty-tailoring with a selection of outerwear and trousers. Fashion photographer Nicolò Parsenziani captured the lookbook featuring models Ahmadou Gueye, Jesse Albert Fung Fen Chung, and Ruben Bilan Carrol. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio.