Finnlay Davis is the Face of MANGO Holiday 2021 Collection

Fashion house MANGO presented their Holiday 2021 Collection with the latest story titled With Love, To You starring supermodel Finnlay Davis. The key pieces include shearling-lined aviator jacket, tapered loose cropped jeans, slim fit suit, pockets textured overshirt, knitted braided sweater, wool double-breasted coat, woollen check scarf, cotton pyjama sweatshirt, faux shearling-lined corduroy jacket, recycled wool oversize coat, lapels leather jacket, short leather anorak, and hoodie bouclé wool sweater.