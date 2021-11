Actor Peng Yuchang stars in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liang Hengyi. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Li Boyan. For the session Yuchang is wearing selected pieces from DIOR.

Photography © Liang Hengyi for Men’s Uno China, discover more at @mensunochina