People From Nowhere OK Mag Cover Story Starring Francesco Strelow

The promising Francesco Strelow at WAY Models lands the cover of OK Mag‘s new issue photographed by Hugo Toni with styling from Marcell Maia. Scroll down for more of the shoot featuring alongside Francesco also the promising Jacqueline Bento and Livia Araujo.

Discover the full shoot after the jump:



Photography Hugo Toni
Fashion Edition Marcell Maia (MLages)
Beauty Artist Dindi Hojah
Creative Director Guilherme Lombardi
Models Francesco Strelow at WAY, Jacqueline Bento at Prime & Livia Araujo at Prime
Retouch RG Imagem
Fashion Production Diego Cunha & Juliana Tambosi
Photo Assist Naelson Castro

Keep up with OK on Instagram

